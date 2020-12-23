Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) shares rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 68,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 14,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Great Wall Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.