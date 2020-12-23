Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 1,639,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,403,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

GPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Panther Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Great Panther Mining by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,540,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

