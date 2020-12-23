Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 177.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 287,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 197,933 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after acquiring an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $7,675,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,519,000 after acquiring an additional 95,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

