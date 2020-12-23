Graham Scott Miller Buys 27,711 Shares of Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH) Stock

Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH) insider Graham Scott Miller acquired 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.98 ($6,516.83).

Shares of SUH stock traded up GBX 2.44 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 18.94 ($0.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.83. The company has a market cap of £21.96 million and a P/E ratio of -15.60. Sutton Harbour Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 25.70 ($0.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 420 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

