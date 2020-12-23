Graham Scott Miller Buys 27,711 Shares of Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH) Stock

Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH) insider Graham Scott Miller acquired 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.98 ($6,516.83).
Shares of SUH stock traded up GBX 2.44 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 18.94 ($0.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.83. The company has a market cap of £21.96 million and a P/E ratio of -15.60. Sutton Harbour Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 25.70 ($0.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 7.08.
Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) Company Profile
