Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GSHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.75.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 276.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $134.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $6,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 517,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,895,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,666,740.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,273,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,034,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 474,102 shares of company stock valued at $52,886,982. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

