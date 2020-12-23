Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.99

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.99 and last traded at C$10.85, with a volume of 380421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.11.

FOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.75.

Get Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.39. The company has a market cap of C$723.76 million and a P/E ratio of -155.14.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.