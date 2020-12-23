Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH) Shares Gap Up to $1,167.50

Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,167.50, but opened at $1,215.00. Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) shares last traded at $1,185.00, with a volume of 1,983 shares traded.

GHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,178.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.46. The stock has a market cap of £296.73 million and a P/E ratio of 81.33.

Gooch & Housego PLC manufactures optoelectronic components, materials and systems, and specialist instrumentation and life sciences devices in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.