GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.25. GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81.

GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) Company Profile (CVE:GMN)

GobiMin Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in equity, debt, or other securities in China. The company operates through two segments, Investment Business and Mining Business. It is also involved in the development and exploration of gold and mineral properties; and property holding and leasing activities, as well as in the provision of business and consultancy services.

