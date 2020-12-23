GMS (NYSE:GMS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of GMS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stephens cut shares of GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of GMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE GMS opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. GMS has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GMS will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,487 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 452.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 466,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 183,258 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

