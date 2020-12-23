Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.59. 33,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 11,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000.

