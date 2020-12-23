Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 31,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 9,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

