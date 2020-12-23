Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading Up 13.3%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK)’s share price was up 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 12,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average daily volume of 2,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through snacks segments offering Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer praline bites, Italian filled croissants, and other gourmet snacks.

