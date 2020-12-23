Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $72.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.87.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

