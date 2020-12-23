Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

