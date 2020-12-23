Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GTY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE GTY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. 175,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,735. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,491,000 after acquiring an additional 58,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,500,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,241,000 after buying an additional 70,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 160,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 611.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 177,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

