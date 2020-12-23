GeoDB Price Reaches $0.19 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. GeoDB has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $119,529.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00346270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00030391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002189 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

