GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Alan Baer Maderazo Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alan Baer Maderazo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,260.98.

On Thursday, November 19th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,310 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $18,143.50.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 69,749 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,046,235.00.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 37.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $1,135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 512.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 237,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $376,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

