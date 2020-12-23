Generation Mining Limited (GENM.TO) (TSE:GENM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.80

Generation Mining Limited (GENM.TO) (TSE:GENM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 527201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a market cap of C$91.41 million and a PE ratio of -9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 10.03.

Generation Mining Limited (GENM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GENM)

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral development company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, tungsten, diamond, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds a 51% interest in the Marathon platinum group metals-copper property covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

