Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10,123.47

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10,123.47 and traded as high as $11,050.00. Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) shares last traded at $11,050.00, with a volume of 42,390 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £101.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,393.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L)’s previous dividend of $50.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L)’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 1,376 shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) per share, with a total value of £17,998.08 ($23,514.61).

About Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

