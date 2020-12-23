FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

