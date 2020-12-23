FY2021 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $617.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $38.00.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

