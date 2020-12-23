FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) Cut by Cormark

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) – Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.45 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQX opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.