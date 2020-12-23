FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.93 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EFSC. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $897.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.29. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $165,751.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 18.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

