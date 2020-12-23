FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Heritage Commerce Corp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a report issued on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of HTBK opened at $8.58 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $514.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 170.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 464,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 435,102 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 559.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 288,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 145,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 123.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 260,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 143,850 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

