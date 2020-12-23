FY2020 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Raised by Analyst

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.74 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Shares of PB opened at $67.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

