FY2020 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.98. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

CNC opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. Centene has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,787,000 after purchasing an additional 197,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,627 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,801,000 after purchasing an additional 225,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after purchasing an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

