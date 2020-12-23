FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Realty Income in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of O opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

The firm also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.2345 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 383,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 54,958 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

