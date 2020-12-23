FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Issued By DA Davidson

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LBAI. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.52 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $150,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 37.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 130,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.