FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) Issued By Cormark

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

TSE EQX opened at C$13.06 on Monday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.60 and a 1 year high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$325.75 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

