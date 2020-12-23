FuzeX Tops 1-Day Volume of $154.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $218,512.72 and approximately $154.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00050035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00330487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002036 BTC.

FuzeX (FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

