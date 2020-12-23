Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Trading 19.9% Higher

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s share price traded up 19.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $19.91. 1,097,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 404,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

