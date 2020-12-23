FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Shares Up 12.9%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) shares shot up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 11,509 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 10,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

About FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO)

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

