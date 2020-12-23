Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. 7,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,339. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.