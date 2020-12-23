Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Trading 23.4% Higher

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s stock price traded up 23.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.16. 735,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 311,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $19.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Forward Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

