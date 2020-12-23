Forum Merger III (OTCMKTS:FIIIU) Shares Up 6.5%

Forum Merger III Co. (OTCMKTS:FIIIU) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $12.69. 305,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 122,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIIIU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,179,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,811,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,237,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,920,000.

About Forum Merger III (OTCMKTS:FIIIU)

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

