Folder Protocol Hits Market Cap of $2.08 Million (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $346,955.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00136588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.99 or 0.00678266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00122234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00373253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00064434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00098627 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.