FlypMe (FYP) Price Reaches $0.0247

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One FlypMe token can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $434,903.34 and approximately $10,976.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00327186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.