Fly Leasing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,940 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,081% compared to the typical daily volume of 249 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 312,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 454.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 7.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 52.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

FLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

FLY traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $293.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.