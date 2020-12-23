Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fluent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

Fluent stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $324.42 million, a P/E ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 2.97.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fluent by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 67,260 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 106.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fluent by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fluent by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

