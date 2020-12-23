Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 29840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

FLEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,872. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Flex by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 179,153 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $1,580,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

