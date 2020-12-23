Flex LNG’s (FLNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Flex LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Danske upgraded shares of Flex LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.52 million and a PE ratio of 5.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. Flex LNG has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,798,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 170,043 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Flex LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,735,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

