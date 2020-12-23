Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.87. 16,390,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 5,841,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.35 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.69% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Fitbit, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fitbit in the second quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fitbit by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Fitbit in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fitbit (NYSE:FIT)

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

