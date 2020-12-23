First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Trading Down 1.2%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.34 and last traded at $40.77. 8,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 24,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYT. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $7,615,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 33,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000.

