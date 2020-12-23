First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

FCT stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

