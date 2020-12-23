First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.11

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.11 and traded as high as $29.74. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 346,162 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 511.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

