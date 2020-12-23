First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.
NYSE:FIF opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
