First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.60

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.60 and last traded at C$41.52, with a volume of 9084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.01.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FN. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$206.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 9,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.86 per share, with a total value of C$375,115.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,492,036 shares in the company, valued at C$291,140,518.96.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

