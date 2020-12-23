Financial Survey: ProUroCare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) versus Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

ProUroCare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProUroCare Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProUroCare Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals $4.11 million 408.07 -$119.36 million ($1.16) -8.53

ProUroCare Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares ProUroCare Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProUroCare Medical N/A N/A N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals -8,518.10% -78.17% -40.33%

Volatility & Risk

ProUroCare Medical has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ProUroCare Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProUroCare Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 5 3 0 2.22

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ProUroCare Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of ProUroCare Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats ProUroCare Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProUroCare Medical

ProUroCare Medical Inc. engages in developing products for the detection and characterization of male urological prostate disease. It offers the ProUroScan System, a prostate imaging system that aids the physician in documenting abnormalities in the prostate that have been previously detected by a digital rectal exam. The company has licensing, development, and commercialization agreements with Artann Laboratories Inc. for its ProUroScan System. ProUroCare Medical Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia; HPV-associated cancers, including head and neck, cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal; other HPV-associated disorders, such as recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; glioblastoma multiforme; prostate cancer; HIV; Ebola; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS); Lassa fever; Zika virus; and the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus). Its partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corp., AstraZeneca PLC or AstraZeneca, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co., The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), GeneOne Life Science, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Roche/Genentech, the University of Pennsylvania, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company also has an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800, which is currently in Phase I clinical testing for COVID-19; and a partnership with International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

