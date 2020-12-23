Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.18

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.18 and traded as high as $28.86. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 75,380,965 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 550.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 165.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 195.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

