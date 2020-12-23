Financial Contrast: Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) vs. Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Simon Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $5.47 billion 1.76 $920.00 million $1.78 7.65 Simon Property Group $5.76 billion 4.45 $2.10 billion $12.04 6.95

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Host Hotels & Resorts. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Host Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts -21.88% -8.55% -4.61% Simon Property Group 32.88% 65.60% 5.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts and Simon Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 1 1 2 0 2.25 Simon Property Group 2 12 4 0 2.11

Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 18.70%. Simon Property Group has a consensus price target of $87.12, suggesting a potential upside of 4.06%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Volatility & Risk

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Simon Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Host Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

